Realtime Robotics integrates motion planning with Siemens Process Simulate

Realtime Robotics announced that it has teamed with Siemens to integrate its RapidPlan software with Siemens Process Simulate, in the company’s Tecnomatix portfolio. The integration enables Siemens customers to utilize Realtime’s robot motion planning and control software without leaving Process Simulate. Customers using the integration can easily visualize, prioritize and simulate robot task plans, and validate them through virtual commissioning. Support for servo weld guns has also been added.

“The combination of Process Simulate with Realtime Robotics’ automated motion planning and interlocking has provided a significant improvement to our efficiency, reducing our off-line programming efforts by more than 80%,” said Michael Schaubmayr, Group Manager, Mechanical Engineering Simulation, at VALIANT TMS. “This presents to us a tangible and strategic advantage in the industry.”

According to the company, Realtime Robotics RapidPlan software helps manufacturers design and deploy industrial automation; programming, deployment and control of industrial robots is automated by autonomously generating and choreographing all robot movements. Users create a digital twin simulation of their workcell and then point and click on robots and target points to create and visualize collision-free task plans, the company says.

