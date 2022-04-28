SKF, AWS collaborate on IIoT condition monitoring solution

Bearing maker says service will help manufacturers scale the number of monitored rotating assets by several thousands.

SKF and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced they will collaborate on an industrial machine reliability and predictive maintenance solution focusing on condition monitoring and analysis.

As a first step, SKF says it will combine its knowledge of bearings and predictive maintenance with AWS’s Industrial AI and machine learning technologies. The solution is comprised of sensors, gateways and a machine learning service. In addition, the pair say they will also collaborate on the next generation of SKF’s data analysis platform.

SKF says the solution will help manufacturing sites increase the number of rotating assets in their predictive maintenance programs by several thousands and will provide them with machine alerts and alarms.

“The key to maximizing the business value of machine data lies in scale,” said SKF President Industrial Region Americas, John Schmidt. “With more condition monitoring tools available for a wider variety of their assets, end users will gain more insights leading them to improved machine performance.”

