Sulzer inaugurates new high-performance pump facility at its location in Mexico

Sulzer recently celebrated the official launch of a brand new test and assembly centre built alongside its existing pump manufacturing facility in Mexico City. The new state-of-the-art facility features a 10-metre-deep hydraulics test bed for large pumps, a digital monitoring system and a dedicated packaging area. With this expansion, Sulzer Mexico’s pump facility enhances production capacity for its range of large pumps to help meet growing demand for infrastructure in the Americas.

Sulzer has expanded its footprint in Cuautitlan Izcalli, an area within metropolitan Mexico City, to accommodate testing and assembly of high-performance flow equipment from its integrated service location and better support the current proliferation of infrastructure projects across America. The new facility’s test centre boasts innovative hydraulics test infrastructure capable of handling a flow rate of 23,000 cubic meters per hour (m³/h). This will support rigorous testing and validation of the pumps’ performance to ensure maximum reliability and efficiency.

Sulzer offers flow equipment, chemtech and service solutions from Mexico City. Employees from all three corporate divisions, including Sulzer executive chairwoman Suzanne Thoma, joined esteemed customers, suppliers and special guest Yves Reymond, Deputy Head of Mission at the Swiss Embassy in Mexico, to celebrate the milestone launch. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches and a facility tour, followed by an aperitif.

“We strive to be a top industrial company and service provider, and our new pump facility better positions us to meet the growing needs of our clients. This investment demonstrates Sulzer’s continued commitment to innovation, excellence and customer service,” Thoma said.

“We have a long history with flow equipment technology, which is critical to enabling and optimizing efficiency and sustainability within industry. Customers both trust and value the range and robustness of our pumps, and we look forward to welcoming them to our new facility – where they can count on Sulzer quality,” added Claude Ollivier, managing director of the new facility.