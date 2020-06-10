Design finalists for all-Canadian electric vehicle contest chosen

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) announced three finalists for its Project Arrow Design Competition. Launched at CES2020, the project seeks to build an all-Canadian, electric concept vehicle by 2022 to serve as a showcase of Canada’s automotive technology capabilities.

“Project Arrow serves as a call to action to Canadian automotive parts manufacturers to design and develop the next generation of transportation for their country,” said Ralph Gilles, FCA’s Head of Design. “I am honored to be part of their judging panel and will be reviewing from both a creative and analytical thought process.”

Gilles, along with fellow judges, selected three stand-out phase one designs, including:

• Sea to Sky Electric’s E-Nova – submitted by Marie-Pier Alary and Bailee van Rikxoort, Wilson School of Design at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Richmond, BC

• Archer – submitted by Stephen Bykowy, Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning in Toronto, ON

• Traction – submitted by Kaj Hallgrimsson, Jun-Won Kim, Mina Morcos and Matthew Schuetz at Carleton University in Ottawa, ON

The Finalists will to move forward to Phase 2, Engineering, targeted for September 1, 2020.

https://apma.ca