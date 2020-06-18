Health Canada certifies two new Canadian-made ventilators

Both CAE and Ventilators for Canadians say they will begin manufacturing their respective devices now that regulatory hurdle has been cleared.

0 June 17, 2020
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press

CAE’s Air1 ventilator
(Photo credit: CAE)

MONTREAL – Health Canada has certified new medical ventilators that were ordered by the federal government to ensure adequate supplies for treating severe cases of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

The CAE Air1 and the Baylis V4C-560 ventilators were created by separate groups under federal contracts announced in April after the World Health Organization declared a COVID-19 pandemic.

Montreal-based CAE Inc. and the Ventilators for Canadians consortium announced separately Wednesday that Health Canada had certified their respective models.

Both groups said they’ll now be able to begin manufacturing the equipment, which is used by hospitals to help patients breathe.

CAE’s usual business is to design and make flight simulators used for pilot training, but the company shifted gears to design and build a medical ventilator.

The V4C consortium includes FTI Professional Grade Inc. as the prime contractor and Baylis Medical, a manufacturing subcontractor that adapted a design from Medtronic.
www.cae.com
https://ventilatorsforcanadians.com

News from © Canadian Press Enterprises Inc. 2016

Related

Thornhill Medical to deliver 500 ventilators in early April

Health Canada approves Spartan Bioscience’s portable COVID 19 test

U.S. health agencies partner to oversee 3D printed medical equipment


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*