Hexcel launches EM shielding and radar absorptive 3D printing build material

Hexcel has launched HexPEKK EM – a thermoplastic carbon fiber composite 3D-printing build material, formulated to meet the static electricity management, electromagnetic shielding and radiation absorption requirements of advanced aircraft applications.

“The management of static electricity dissipation, electromagnetic interference, and radiation absorption is extremely important in the design of all air vehicles,” said Hexcel’s VP of additive manufacturing, Lawrence Varholak. “The introduction of this advanced additive manufacturing material will enable the fabrication of extremely complex aerostructures with unparalleled structural and electrical functionality. It significantly reduces weight and cost while providing unlimited design flexibility.”

Manufactured using the company’s aerospace industry-qualified HexAM process, HexPEKK EM components do not require secondary processing steps, such as the application of a conductive coating for the management of electromagnetic interference or radiation absorption, the company says.

Target applications for HexPEKK EM cover a number of components including exterior surfaces, leading edges, air inlets, electronic enclosures, and cockpit structures for commercial airplanes, military aircraft, helicopters and UAV components.

HexPEKK EM components will be produced at Hexcel’s Hartford, Conn. plant, where the company develops its HexAM additive manufacturing process using powder bed fusion technology.

