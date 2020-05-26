3D Systems announces latest reverse engineering software

3D Systems announced the latest versions of its Geomagic Design X and Geomagic Wrap reverse engineering software would launch in the near future with “industry first” features. For example, Geomagic Design X, which combines 3D scan processing and CAD modeling, will include an Unroll/Reroll function for modeling revolved parts. With it, users can unroll a mesh to extract a 2D sketch, make modifications and then reroll the sketch.

In addition, the software features a new Selective Surfacing function that simplifies the hybrid modeling process for traditionally difficult parts with both organic and prismatic features. Selective Surfacing combines organic surfacing with high precision feature modeling methods. Beyond new features, 3D Systems says Geomagic Design X customers on-maintenance will gain early access to the R&D process and the ability to share feedback. Geomagic Design X 2020 is planned for general availability in late May 2020, 3D Systems says.

The latest release of Geomagic Wrap, which transforms 3D scan data and imports files into 3D models, features improved scripting automation and texture manipulation, the company says. The latest release will include a new scripting editor that uses Python to interact with accessible features. New editor tools include auto complete, contextual highlighting and enhanced API documentation hosted on the company’s support site.

In addition, Geomagic Wrap 2021 includes an improved set of texture map tools to deal with scanned objects with colors, logos or other complex elements and an HD Mesh Construction method to construct 3D data from point clouds. The latter can be a challenging operation when dealing with a scan that is missing information, or for those that result in large data sets.

3D Systems said it plans for Geomagic Wrap 2021 to be generally availability by late July 2020.

www.3dsystems.com